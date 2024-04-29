Magistrate asks man why he didn't learn the first time he was caught drink-driving

A "BIG night" with mates led to a man blowing positive for alcohol well beyond the morning after.
Zachary Hallam, 27, of Gungarlin Street, Berridale, pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on April 17, 2024 to low-range drink-driving.
Police documents before the court said Hallam was driving along Vale Road in South Bathurst just before 2pm on March 25, 2024 when he ran into the back of another vehicle that had slowed due to an accident ahead.
Police arrived and tested Hallam for alcohol, which came back positive.
He was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where he gave a second positive reading of 0.052.
Hallam told police he had a "big night with mates" the evening before, and had drunk a number of spirits, cocktails and wine.
A SELF-REPRESENTED Hallam submitted that he was "driven towards alcohol" on the night.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis questioned why Hallam hadn't "learnt the first time", noting this was his second drink-driving charge.
"It's no sign of weakness to say you need help," Ms Ellis said.
Hallam was convicted and fined $1500.
He was also banned from driving for three months with a one-year interlock period to follow.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.