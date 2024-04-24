On The Ball: Panorama's Hobby hobbles Parkes with four-goal game

Welcome to On The Ball, your new weekly one-stop shop for everything Western Premier League.
From player profiles, to result, stats and other titbits from the regional competition, we'll bring you all you need to know.
We're three rounds into the new season and several teams are marking themselves as clubs to watch.
MATT Hobby had to look way back into the recesses of his memory to recall the last time he put away four goals in a game.
"It has to have been a very long time. Probably at least 15 years," he said.
The Panorama player won't need to search so hard from this point on after he scored four goals in his team's 9-0 hammering of the Parkes Cobras.
It continues a brutal start to the year for the Cobras who went down 4-0 in their game against Bathurst 75 the previous round.
Hobby said that while the Cobras are evidently down on firepower compared to their 2023 team it shouldn't take away from the fact Panorama put in a great performance.
"We definitely had a point to prove from the week before, after we lost to Waratahs. They'd lost a few players from last year but for us to put nine goals past them, you've got to play well," he said.
"We definitely took a step forward. We had a bit more intention to retain to ball and play to our feet. For some reason we were focused much on the long ball last week. This time we played much more at our tempo."
Jayden Staatz scored twice for Panorama in the win after coming off the bench.
Jordan Fordham, Ryan Peacock and Dylan White picked up the remaining goals in the one-sided game.
Hobby said it's easy to see how well the midfield to striker connections have developed, even this early into the season.
"I think it's improved a lot from last year. It's been great having Zac Piggott and [Jayden] Staatz up front with us. We've really picked up a lot in the middle of the park," he said.
Panorama are currently the busiest team among the Western Premier League.
Not only do they have a game against Orana Spurs coming up this weekend but prior to that, on Thursday night, they'll welcome Coniston FC to town for their Australia Cup game.
The Goats earned a path to the fifth round after Mounties Wanderers FC forfeited the previous game, while prior to that Panorama were victorious over cross city rivals Bathurst 75 and Hurstville Glory.
"To reach the fifth round of the Australia Cup is such a big thing for the club," Hobby said.
"Hopefully we can represent the Western area and do our best against a strong team. Then we'll have a quick turnaround for the Spurs game."
Defending champions Bathurst 75 continue to look the goods in 2024, making it three wins from as many games after their 2-0 victory over Orana Spurs.
While some teams still have games to catch up from the washed out opening round it leaves Bathurst 75 as the only team to win three matches to start the year.
In the round's other game Macquarie United put the previous round's loss behind them with a 2-1 win away to Orange Waratahs.
Macquarie then made it a quickfire double as they downed Orana Spurs in a rescheduled Dubbo derby on Tuesday night.
After a round one washout, Macquarie United scored a 2-0 win over Spurs.
The current ladder sees Bathurst 75 out in front with nine points while Macquarie are on six and Panorama, Dubbo Bulls, Waratahs and Macquarie all on three points.
Spurs and Parkes are yet to get off the mark.
Saturday, April 27
Panorama vs Orana Spurs
Dubbo Macquarie vs Parkes Cobras
Dubbo Bulls vs Bathurst 75
