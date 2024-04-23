It's a chance to bring our hard-working fungi out of the shadows

THIS May, the Central Tablelands Regional Landcare Network and Local Land Services will host the annual Mycology May, an event dedicated to the exploration and appreciation of fungi.
With events being held across the region, there will be something for fungi enthusiasts of all levels.
This year's Mycology May will feature special guest Alison Pouliot, an ecologist and environmental photographer renowned for her fungal conservation efforts and engaging educational excursions worldwide.
Alison's sessions are highly anticipated for their depth of knowledge and inspirational approach to fungal advocacy.
Fungi are often dubbed by Alison as the "forgotten kingdom", but they are critical to our ecosystems.
They decompose organic materials, enriching soil with essential nutrients such as nitrogen, carbon, oxygen, and phosphorus.
Yet, despite their importance, fungi often go unnoticed, overshadowed by more conspicuous flora and fauna.
Mycology May will kick off with an introductory workshop on May 1, where participants can dive deep into the world of fungi and learn about their pivotal roles in nature.
This will be followed on May 2 by a beginner's guide to identifying local fungi, offering insights into recognising and understanding the fungal species native to the Central Tablelands.
For those with a creative streak, the Focus on Fungi event on May 3 and 4 will combine the art and science of photographing these enigmatic organisms, with practical sessions in the field.
The highlight of the week will be the fourth annual Mt Canobolas Fungus Foray on May 5, where attendees will help map and study the area's fungal biodiversity.
Moreover, this year's event includes a T-shirt design competition with categories for children and adults, encouraging participants to creatively express their fascination with fungi.
The winning design will become a T-shirt design for our future events.
Mycology May offers a unique opportunity to explore and appreciate the crucial role fungi play in our ecosystems and everyday lives.
Through workshops, field activities, and the guidance of experts such as Alison Pouliot, attendees will leave with a deeper understanding and greater appreciation of these often-overlooked organisms.
Join the Landcare community this May to uncover the mysteries and beauty of the fungal kingdom right in our backyard.
WITH limited spots available, early registration is encouraged.
Participants can also access a comprehensive guide created by Local Land Services, detailing 96 fungi species to aid in identification during the event.
More information and booking details are on our website: www.ctregionallandcare.org/mycology-may
