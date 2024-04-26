Lots of smiles at the Perthville artisan markets with great items for sale

A BEAUTIFUL autumn day set the scene perfectly for a trip to the markets, when locals made their way to the Perthville Community Hall to grab some handmade bargains.
April 20 marked the first Bathurst and District Artisans artisan market for 2024, with a big range of locally-made gems up for grabs.
And, with Mother's Day just a few weeks away, it was the perfect opportunity to grab something special for the most important lady in your life.
The day kicked off at 9am, with everything available from arts, craft and woodwork, to clothing, pottery, gem stones and more. There was something for everyone.
Early shoppers were able to enjoy a morning coffee as they wandered around the stalls, while those coming a little later could grab a drink and sausage sizzle.
Proceeds from the sausage sizzle will go towards the upkeep of the hall.
Western Advocate photographer Phil Blatch attended the markets and grabbed some photos of locals enjoying a lovely morning out.
