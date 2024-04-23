The battle in Bathurst to see who can travel on the gravel

WHO is the cyclist that can become the king of both road and dirt?
It's a question that will be answered in just a few weeks' time when the inaugural Bathurst Gravel ride takes place at Charles Sturt University.
On May 11 riders will test themselves over both surfaces during a one hour challenge around the campus.
Bathurst Rotary Club president Rob Barlow has been one of the driving forces behind making the event a reality.
Numbers at this point haven't quite reached the levels that Barlow anticipated but he's confident that an influx of late entries will provide a boost.
"We're expecting a hell of a lot of last minute entries because it's a first time event. That's often the way that things have been post-covid," he said.
"It's a whole new concept, being a mixed surface as opposed to road to try and make something a bit more interesting while also keeping things car-free."
There are three events on offer during the day, with the premier event being the one hour Bathurst Gravel challenge.
The course was designed by Bathurst's former UCI World Tour cyclist Mark Renshaw.
Riders will start from the Towers carpark on the CSU Bathurst campus and start a 10 kilometre loop.
The start and end of the circuit utilise a mostly bitumen surface while the middle section, which goes around the main Mount Panorama carpark, will feature the majority of the dirt segments.
Riders will then go back uphill on William Street and go through more off-road segments around the southern end of the campus.
After going around the back of Macquarie Village riders complete the loop when they rejoin Research Station Drive.
Barlow said it's a fun challenge that should entice riders of all abilities.
"People who are used to riding on the road might find it a bit daunting at first but I think it'll be a matter of getting used to the idea and that it'll be a lot of fun," he said.
"The fact it goes multiple laps through a festival precinct is also a drawcard. There will be music and market stalls and plenty of people watching on."
The event is running in tandem with a similar race being held on the same day in Bathurst's UK sister city, Cirencester.
"Because that event was always going to be a 10km loop on gravel within the Lord Bathurst estate we wanted to try and create something similar," Barlow said.
It's hoped that the Bathurst Cycling Classic's major road racing event (formerly known as the Blayney to Bathurst) can make its comeback in some shape or form.
Barlow said that's still going to be some time away.
"We've got to build back up to that," he said.
"This event will 100 per cent remain a regular fixture on the Saturday and then we're hopeful for another offering on the Sunday, to help make it a true cycling festival. That would be something longer distance."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.