Letting an order 'slip' the mind has put a woman in a legal predicament

LETTING a court order "slip" the mind and ultimately breach it has resulted in a criminal charge for a 21-year-old woman.
Taylah Thompson of Rose Street, South Bathurst pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on April 17, 2024 to contravening an Apprehended Violence Order (AVO).
Court documents state police went to a home in Bathurst about 10am on March 3 when the victim - who is listed as a protected person - was present.
The woman said she had been there for a number of days helping Thompson before police found there was an AVO in place.
About 6pm that night, police went to a home in South Bathurst and spoke to Thompson, who said she had been advised by her solicitor that she couldn't be around the person if she was drinking.
But, police explained she couldn't be around the victim at all.
ABORIGINAL Legal Service solicitor Georgia Lundie told the court her client was aware of the order, but "appreciates at times things can slip the mind".
"The PINOP (person in need of protection) is one of the only supports my client has in the community," Ms Lundie said.
Thompson was placed on a community correction order for 18 months.
