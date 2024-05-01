Little ones on legendary locomotives: Photos from the Miniature Railway

THE weather might be cooling down, but the sun was still shining on Bathurst over the weekend.
And, on Sunday, April 21, it was shining extra bright, as hundreds of people descended on Durham Street for the Bathurst Miniature Railway.
Friends and families took a trip around the tiny tracks, and two tiny tots even celebrated special occasions.
These youngsters were at the railway tracks to commemorate the milestone of reaching the terrific twos.
The miniature railway has been running in Bathurst for more than 50 years, and is now an important legacy in the town.
It runs on the third Sunday of each month, unless it is too hot, too cold, or too wet.
A Western Advocate representative attended the event, and snapped some photos of the locomotive legends and little ones as they made their way around the legendary tracks.
Can you spot any familiar faces in our gallery of photos?
