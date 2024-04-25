It's a reminder of the strength of the Australian spirit | State politics

ANZAC Day is a solemn day of remembrance and reflection.
I ask you to take a moment today to honour those who served and died in all wars, conflicts, and peacekeeping operations and reflect on what that contribution and suffering of all those who have served means for us today, as residents of "the lucky country".
There is nothing more Australian than courage, mateship and sacrifice and many of these men and women have paid the ultimate sacrifice.
I would like to acknowledge those in our community who have served and fought for our country. Thank you for your service.
I also ask you to spare a thought for our service-people who are carrying out peacekeeping missions around the world.
These brave men and women continue that Anzac spirit and they embody all that's gone before them and all that's ahead of us.
I hope to see many locals and visitors of the Bathurst electorate come together as one on this very significant day in Australian history.
I see the crowds at services and marches today as a physical reminder of the strength of the Australian spirit.
THE Community War Memorials Fund (CWMF) helps conserve, repair and protect war memorials across NSW.
It supports community commemoration by funding projects that follow best practice conservation principles and processes.
The CWMF is targeted at organisations responsible for the management of war memorials in NSW.
Applications open on April 25, 2024 for grants up to $10,000 and more information on how to apply can be found at www.nsw.gov.au/grants-and-funding/community-war-memorials-fund.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.