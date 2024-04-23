Motorists urged to 'respect one another' on the roads this Anzac Day

BATHURST MP Paul Toole is calling on motorists to respect others this Anzac Day, as double demerits come into force.
Double demerits will begin on Wednesday, April 24, at 12.01am and will end at 11.59pm on Sunday, April 28.
Higher fines and double demerit points will apply for offences such as speeding, not wearing a seat belt, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and using a mobile phone illegally.
Bathurst MP and Shadow Minister for Police, Paul Toole, said it's important that motorists do the right thing.
"We all have to respect one another," he said.
"Anzac Day is an important day, but we need to respect other road uses.
"It's not okay to be blasé about things. It's not okay to think you can speed.
"Many people think it's not going to happen to them but at the end of the day, you need to be doing the right thing to ensure that your safety is the number one priority."
Acting Superintendent David Cockram said officers will be stationed right out across the Chifley Police District.
"We're going to have numerous police in addition to our normal police work in operation," he said.
"We'll have unmarked highway patrol cars around as well.
"We'll be in villages and towns and in major centres. We'll have a significant police present."
It's anticipated many residents in NSW will stretch the Anzac Day public holiday into a long weekend by taking Friday off work.
It's also the final weekend of school holidays, which result in higher traffic on roads across NSW.
"If you're plan on drinking on Anzac Day, make a plan B," Mr Toole said.
"Leave the car at home and use public transport.
"Every time you get behind the wheel of a car, please think of those passengers in the car with you and other motorists on our roads so that everyone can reach their destination safely."
