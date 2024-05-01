Woman punches man in the head after 'snide' remarks aired at pub outing

A WOMAN who punched a person over "snide" remarks has escaped conviction.
Fiona Prosser, 33, of Commonwealth Street, West Bathurst pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on April 17, 2024 to common assault.
Court documents state Prosser was at Paddy's Hotel in Kelso about 4pm on July 2, 2023 with the victim and a group of others.
At some point during the afternoon, the victim made a comment about Prosser that she took offence to.
She then walked around the table and punched the victim in the back of his head before she left the room.
Two days later, a witness went to Bathurst Police Station to report the incident, but it wasn't until September 9 that the victim told police his version.
On February 29, police got footage from the incident before they went to Prosser's West Bathurst home and asked about the assault.
Prosser explained the victim "said something and I literally snapped so I punched him ... he made snide remarks" and that he was "baiting" her.
THE court heard through solicitor Joshua Pigott that the victim had been supportive of Prosser after she apologised for her behaviour.
"He does appear to accept what he said wasn't the brightest thing ... which speaks volumes, it's moving," Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said.
"Next time, be the better person and walk away."
With this Prosser's first criminal charge, she was placed on a conditional release order without conviction for six months.
