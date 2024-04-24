Western Advocate
Painters win a grand final thriller over Builders in Eglinton grand final

By John Bullock
April 25 2024 - 6:30am
They went in as the underdogs but Matt Tree's Team Painters of Dave Smith, Andrew Tree, Rob Mack and Jim Geyer stormed home to capture a thrilling grand final win.

