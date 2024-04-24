Painters win a grand final thriller over Builders in Eglinton grand final

They went in as the underdogs but Matt Tree's Team Painters of Dave Smith, Andrew Tree, Rob Mack and Jim Geyer stormed home to capture a thrilling grand final win.
The team were victorious over Team Builders of Garth Hindmarch, Kurt Booth, Harry Dang, Leo Meares and Dakota Hindmarch six sets all, 58 games to 52 in front of a very vocal crowd.
The player to shine for the winning side was no doubt Painters' Smith as he was the only player to win all four sets 6-2, 6-2, 6-1, 7-6 for the winning side.
Tree and Smith were in blistering form in the ones and twos, letting their rackets doing the talking and defeating Builders' Booth and Hindmarch 6-2, 7-6 in stylish fashion.
Painters' Andrew Tree won two sets 6-1, 6-2 showing glimpses of brilliance.
Rob Mack didn't have the best of days but dug deep and hung in there when the pressure was on.
Jim Geyer steadied the ship, winning one set 6-2 and rallied hard when put to the test.
Captain Matt Tree of the Painters praised his players for their true gutsy performance.
"We just hung in there and played with passion. Our fortune favours the brave attitude was what pulled us through," he said.
Losing Captain Curtis James Booth was gut wrenched at his team's close loss.
"It was a thrilling final that could have quite easily gone our way, but it didn't, that's tennis," he said.
A huge thank you to Wayne and Joanne Lochie and their team from Tablelands Builders for supporting this year's summer competition.
Without their support such competitions would not exist. Bravo guys.
A huge thank you also to Graeme Stapleton our Social Club President for feeding the players with his exquisite beef curry and rice dish on grand final day. Thanks, Stumpy.
Well folks what a thrilling grand final it was, until next week, it's Slugger signing off. Good Hitting.
