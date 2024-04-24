Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Bathurst and Wagga's Chiko fight just got bigger ... much bigger

MW
Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Matt Watson, and Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated April 24 2024 - 3:51pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

CONSIDER it the next chapter in the great Chiko Roll controversy.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.