'Hearts of everyone were broken': Thousands raised for alleged DV murder victim's family

THOUSANDS of dollars have been raised in the aftermath of the alleged murder of a Forbes mum.
The body of 28-year-old Molly Ticehurst was discovered by police just after 2am on Monday, April 22 at a home in Young Street.
A short time later, 29-year-old Daniel Billings was arrested at a property in Fifield and was taken to Parkes Police Station.
He was charged with murder (DV), and breaching an AVO and faced Orange Local Court on Tuesday where it emerged the 29-year-old was already facing a string of serious allegations including stalking and intimidation, sexual intercourse without consent and destruction of property.
In the wake of Ms Ticehurst's death and on behalf of her family, friend Daniel Swanston set up a Gofundme page to help with funeral costs.
Less than 12 hours after it was created, more than $16,000 had been raised.
"On Monday the hearts of everyone were broken, finding out that the life of a beautiful mother, family member, friend, educator, co worker and so much more was suddenly and tragically ripped away," Mr Swanston wrote.
"I'm hoping that I can help to ease a small piece of the pain by helping to raise funds to give Molly the best send off possible. I ask that if you can donate please do, anything is appreciated.
"May Molly's wings flourish and may she rest in peace."
To donate, you can click here or search 'In Loving Memory of Molly Ticehurst' on Gofundme.com.
Speaking to the host of Sunrise, Natalie Barr, on Tuesday morning, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the government needed to do more to combat domestic violence.
"We need for men and boys to discuss these issues and give support to women who are in this situation. And we need laws to keep up as well," he said.
"We need to support increased domestic violence funding for things like housing, so that women have somewhere to escape to. They don't feel like they're entrapped in a relationship.
"It is certainly heart-breaking. And Amanda Rishworth, who's our minister, is at the forefront of this action. I assure you that this is very much front and centre of her agenda."
Orange MP and former police officer Phil Donato offered his condolences to the family of Ms Ticehurst.
"Too many women are being killed by their current or former partners," he said.
"We must stop this. We must report this. If you know someone that is experiencing domestic violence, please comfort, support and assist them.
"If you know or suspect someone that may be a perpetrator - please report them."
Deputy Leader of the Liberal Party Sussan Ley also issued a statement in the wake of Ms Ticehurst's death.
"The taking of Molly Ticehurst's life is so needless and devastating, for her family, for her friends, colleagues and the Forbes community," she said.
"All violence against women starts with disrespectful behaviour.
"Molly's death was preventable. We can be better than this. Please do not stay silent."
1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)
Lifeline 13 11 14
National Sexual Abuse and Redress Support Service 1800 211 028
