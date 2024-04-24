Combined Bathurst City and Majellan side takes out ANZAC Triples tournament

Game No. 1: By beginning Brilliantly, Skip. Laurie and DebbieTownsend raced to lead 12 shots to 3 shots after the 6th end over their " Big Brother." Neville Townsend and Ian Shaw, who fought back scoring 11 shots to 6 shots to be just down 14 shots to 18 shots after the 15th end. Now by putting their " Brotherly Love " on hold, Laurie and Debbie then showed their great determination of giving their Big Brother, Neville and Ian a lesson or two on how the Bowlers from the Riverina play Lawn Bowls. By winning the next 6 consecutive ends and scoring 9 shots to Nil, Laurie and Debbie were victorious over Neville and Ian by 27 shots to 14 shots, after the 21st end. ( Neville, our great Clubman is really " Blessed " to be able to play quite regularly with his daughter, Louise and Son - law Michael Hall and today with his Little brother, Laurie and his Sister - in Law, Debbie. )