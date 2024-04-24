Combined Bathurst City and Majellan side takes out ANZAC Triples tournament

BATHURST RSL CLUB ANZAC TRIPLES, Saturday April 20
On a very cold Autumn day the above Tournament was held at the Greens on William and 42 teams played 3 games of 13 ends. Then the top 4 Teams qualified to play in the Semi-Finals. The number One team played the number 4 team. The number 2 team played the number 3 team. The winners played in the Final and the 2 losers played for the 3rd and 4th position.
Game No. 1: Skip. Mick McMdonald, John Hobson and Trevor Smith Defeated Skip. Adam Favel, Brad Lamont and Ray Fitzalan by 5 shots to 4 shots.
Game No. 2: Skip. Mick Sewell, Anthony Morrissey and Jack Smith Defeated Skip. Adrian Harman, John Sono and Barry Riley by 5 shots to One shot.
TOURNAMENT FINAL:
Skip. Mick Sewell, Anthony Morrissey and Jack Smith Defeated Skip. Mick McDonald, John Hobson and Trevor Smith by 6 shots to 2 shots.
Congratulations to Mick, Anthony and Jacks, who is the Senior Bowler at the Bathurst City Bowling Club and for his precision bowling throughout the day.
3RD PLACE:
Skip. Adam Favel, Brad Lamont and Ray Fitzalan Defeated Skip. Adrian Harman, John Sono and Barry Riley by 4 shots to 2 shots.
PRIZEMONEY:
1st: $1,800.00 Skip: Mick. Sewell, Anthony Morrissey and Jack Smith.
2nd: $1,200.00 Skip. Mick. McDonald's Team.
3rd: $900.00 Skip. Adam Favel's Team.
4th: $600.00 Skip. Adrian Harman's Team.
5th: $450.00 Skip. Brett Lees' Team.
6th: $330.00 Skip. Neil Francis.
7th: $210.00 Skip. Geoff Lockwood.
At the conclusion of the Presentation, our Club President, Garry Hotham congratulated the Bathurst RSL CLUB for their continuing support in running this Prestigious Tournament with the City Bowling Club and their continued generosity in supplying the magnificent lunches for the participating Bowlers and Garry requested Ron Holibone, who is a Life Member of the RSL Club and a Bowler, to convey to the Bathurst RSL Board the Bathurst City Bowling Club's heartfelt thanks for being a Partner in celebrating the memory and wonderful tradition of ANZAC DAY.
The Raising and Lowering of the Australian Flag and speaking about the ANZAC Tradition was by Hugh Brennan.
Christopher Dove, our usual great Bugler, played the Reveille on the raising of the Australian Flag and the Last Post was played on the lowering of our Flag.
Garry also thanked Hugh and Chris, Rebecca and her Staff from the B.C.C.C. Our master Chef. Joe Young, the Umpires, And all of our Bowling Club members who made our Anzac Triples the wonderful success that it was on Saturday at the Greens on William. Also, a very special thanks and deep gratitude to our Bowls Secretary, John Archer and our long time Organiser, Neville Townsend and our Computer Expert, Craig, who brought the Tournament to life by Showing how the games were faring after each game had finished in order from No.1 to No.42. Well done to everyone who helped on Saturday.
Wednesday April 17
Our remarkable Autumn weather keeps arriving for our Bowls afternoons at our Greens on William, which was welcomed by our 28 Bowlers.
It was really great for our Life member, Neville Townsend, to have the opportunity to play against his younger brother Laurie and his Sister - in Law, Debbie, who are members of the Griffith Bowling Club. Also, we had 2 members from the local Majellan Club, Alan Clark and Noel Whitney.
One Special Game of Pairs and 4 games of Social Triples games were set down to be played by the Matchroom Selectors.
Game No. 1: By beginning Brilliantly, Skip. Laurie and DebbieTownsend raced to lead 12 shots to 3 shots after the 6th end over their " Big Brother." Neville Townsend and Ian Shaw, who fought back scoring 11 shots to 6 shots to be just down 14 shots to 18 shots after the 15th end. Now by putting their " Brotherly Love " on hold, Laurie and Debbie then showed their great determination of giving their Big Brother, Neville and Ian a lesson or two on how the Bowlers from the Riverina play Lawn Bowls. By winning the next 6 consecutive ends and scoring 9 shots to Nil, Laurie and Debbie were victorious over Neville and Ian by 27 shots to 14 shots, after the 21st end. ( Neville, our great Clubman is really " Blessed " to be able to play quite regularly with his daughter, Louise and Son - law Michael Hall and today with his Little brother, Laurie and his Sister - in Law, Debbie. )
Game No. 2: After the 2nd end, Skip. John Archer, Robert Lindsay and Phillip Murray were leading 2 shots to Nil over Skip.Noel Whitney, Kevin Miller and Alan Clark, who won the next 5 Consecutive ends to lead 8 shots to 2 shots after the 7th end, then they led 8 shots to 6 shots after the 9th end over Team Archer. Once again Team Whitney won 5 consecutive ends scoring 15 shots, which included an unbelievable 8 shots on their 12th end to lead 23 shots to 6 shots after the 14th end. Then by finishing very well, Team Archer scored a One shot, One shot, 4 shots, 6 Shots and a One shot totalling13 shots to 2 shots, but still went down to Team Whitney, 25 shots to 19 shots after the 21st end.
Game No. 3: On the 6th end, Skip. Jim Grives,Robert Foster and Jack Smith scored One shot to level the scores at 4 shots all with Skip. Denis Oxley, Paul Rodenhuis and Scott Bennett, who scored 7 shots to 5 shots to lead 11 shots to 9 shots after the 13th end over Team Grives. Again Team Oxley scored 7 shots to 5 shots to win this great game 18 shots to 14 shots against Team Grives after the 21st end.
Game No. 4: This was another great game, as Skip. Robert Bourke, Annette McPherson and John Martin were leading 9 shots to 6 shots after the 9th end against Skip. Ray Noonan, Annette Myers and Kim Turner, who scored 5 shots to 6 shots to be down 11 shots to 15 shots after the 16th end to Team Bourke, who scored 5 shots to 6 shots to defeat Team Noonan, 20 shots to 17 shots after the 21st end
Game No. 5: This was a very low scoring game, as there were 13 One shots and 8 Two shots scored totalling 29 shots scored in this game. Skip. Joe Young, Michael Hope and Margaret Miller were down 4 shots to 6 shots after the 7th end against Skip. Trevor Kellock, Barry McPherson and Paul Rapley. Then Team Kellock doubled the scores and after the 14th end were leading 12 shots to 8 shots over Team Young, who by scoring 6 shots to 3 shots just went down to Team Kellock 15 shots to 14 shots after the 21st end.
Sunday April 21
No.5 Pennants: Bathurst City versus Molong.
Skip.Ray Fitzalan, John Archer, Luke Dobbie and James Nau Defeated Skip. C.Troth's Team. 32 shots to 13 shots.
Skip. Ray Noonan, Kathy Evans, Paul Reece and Denis Oxley defeated Skip. H.Sharpe's Team 33 shots to 6 shots.
Skip. Robert Bourke, Garry Hotham, Ian Shaw and Anthony Morrissey defeated Skip. G.Seton's Team. 19 shots to 17 shots.
Bathurst 84 shots to Molong 36 shots, Bathurst 10 points.
By the Bowling Shark
There was not a rink to spare last Sunday with all four teams in this year's Pennants playing at home. 96 bowlers enjoyed the fine weather and the lunch supplied by the ladies afterwards. On Saturday Mick Sewell and his team won the ANZAC Triples that were played at Bathurst City, thanks for the beer, Mick. This is how the week rolled:
Tuesday 16 April 2024
Rink seven: Bill Mackey and Noel Witney had to battle it out against Jake Shurmer and Trevor Sharpham who were 10-5 in front by the 10 th . Team Sharpham continued to lead the way to the very last end, winning the match 25-18.
Rink nine: Rory Elphick, Ron Hogan and Shaun Elphick was out to a 8-1 lead by the 8 th against Geoff Thorne, Jim Clark and Russ MacPherson. Team Elphick pushed the scores along and ran off with the win 21-12.
Rink ten: Glen Carter, Greg Hallett and Peter Hope stumbled only briefly against Greg Cross, Peter Phegan and Darryl Shurmer. Team Hope quickly got into the rhythm of the match and won it easily 25-10.
Rink eleven: Robert Raithby, John Bosson and Kevin Miller had to fight back against Terry Chifley, Craig Smith and Brian Hope. Team Hope looked set for the with but Team Miller fought hard to level the match in a draw 18 all.
Rink twelve: Terry Clark, Greg Scott and Jeff Adams dominated the match against Bob Charlton, George Ballard and Peter Zylstra. Team Adams had an 18-3 lead by the 12th and lead the way to the end, winning 29-7.
Rink thirteen: Bryce Peard, Max Elms and Ron McGarry had a 10-2 lead by the 8th against Kevin Arrow, Garry Cameron and Allan Clark. Team McGarry looked set for the win but allowed Team Clark to take the lead on the 18 th and continue from there to win 22-17.
Rink fourteen: Ted Parker, John Mackey and Jim Russell were 6 all after 8 ends of play against John Toole, Mick Bourke and Tim Pickstone. The scores were level again on the 13th (11 all) and again on the 18 th (14 all). The match came down to the wire with Team Pickstone winning 17-16.
Rink fifteen: Terry Smith and Josh Roberson had a end for end match against Kevin Dwyer and Terry Bourke. If one team had the lead the next end the other would take over. Team Bourke got home 18-17.
Saturday 20 April 2024
Rink four: Peter Mathis, Bill Dawson and Ron Hogan did not leave anything untouched in the paddock against Terry Clark, Kevin Dwyer and John Toole. Team Hogan had the goat by the horns to win the match 18-14.
Rink five: Steve Finnerty and Terry Bourke were 8 all after 11 ends of play against Rod Pollard and Max Elms. From there Team Bourke ran away with the lead and won the match 26-12.
Rink six: John Mackey and Jeff Adams had the scores level on too many ends to mention against Darryl Howard and Danny Rochford. Team Adams looked set for the win but just fell short 24-23.
Sunday 21 April 2024 - ALL GAMES AT MAJELLAN
Grade 3: Majellan -V- Orange Country Club
Rink five: Trevor Sharpham, Mick Sewell, Mick Nobes and Paul Galvin did their best to keep up with Kevin Kelly, Wayne Carr, Ian Carr and Geoff Lockwood. Orange Country Club won the match 18-14.
Rink six: Dave Josh, Tony Urza, Craig Townsend and Craig Bush had all the aces up their sleeves against John Dunn, Luke Taylor, Neville Seton and Phillip McGarity. Team Majellan dominated the score board to win 22-14.
Rink seven: John Crocker, Tim Pickstone, Paul Francis and Laszlo Koszta were on the receiving end against Roy Leonard, Peter Lange, Matt Gamble and Roger Brown. Orange Country Club too strong in this match to win 24-15.
Orange Country Club winning 56-51 (9-1)
Grade 5: Majellan -V- Orange Country Club
Rink two: Jeff Adams, Max Elms, Hugh Brennan and Glen Urza got their first win for the season against Jim Finn, Peter Baker, Gary Farrell and Ron Stinson. Team Majellan played well to get the advantage to win 20-15.
Rink three: Ron Hollebone, Pablo Escobar, Mick Foxall and Tiger Smith struggled for points against Peter Brooking, Phil Knight, Ian Webb and Robert Jenkins. Orange Country Club way too strong winning the match 31-8.
Rink four: Ted Parker, Ron McGarry, Allan Clark and Noel Witney also got points on the board against Peter Griffith, Christine Shaw, Matt McMullen and Peter Wright. Team Majellan won the match 20-13. Orange Country Club winning 59-48 (8-2).
Grade 7: Majellan (01) -V- Wallerawang
Rink nine: Greg Cross, Peter Phegan, Greg Hallett and Darryl Shurmer fell well short against Wayne O'Brien, Jeremy McMillan, John Williams and Lance Gillespie. Team Wallerawang won the match 24-16.
Rink ten: Glen Carter, Stephen Finnerty, Robyn Adams and Peter Hope had to fight hard to gain the advantage over Janelle Fraser, Ross Harrington, Ken Clarke and Peter Williams. Team Majellan scraped in 17-16.
Rink eleven: Dick Graham, Shaun Elphick, Sue Murray and Pauline Clark held the team up against Michelle Lane, Aaron Bailey, Brayden McCann and Jeff Howden. Team Majellan getting the win 24-16. Majellan winning 57-56 (9-1)
Grade 7: Majellan (02) -V- Orange Country Club
Rink twelve: John Toole, Val Zylstra, Dawn Howarth and Peter Zylstra struggled against Justin Whaley, Garry Pearce, Richard Stephens and Niel Higgins. Orange Country club too good in this match, winning 37-19.
Rink thirteen: Jodie James, Jo Café, Terry James and Merle Stephens put the boot on the other foot against Michael Roach, Doug Nonnenmacher, Paul Ruggiero and Ron Dunn. Majellan romping home 31-12.
Rink fourteen: Kerry Lucas, Graham Scott, Garry Café and Des Sanders got a lucky break against William Keogh, John Cooper, Allan Gamble and Trevor Baker. Majellan snatching the win 20-19. Majellan winning 70-68 (9-1)
This wraps up the week, just a reminder for all members to be aware of the special meeting for the club to be held on Sunday, 19 May at 10:00am at the Club. So, until next week, be kind to each other, see you on the green and Stay Frosty.
