Injured man found wandering highway dies, NSW Police investigating

POLICE say a man found "wandering" a Central West highway with serious injuries has died.
The 43-year-old was taken to Cowra Hospital with extensive bleeding from his arm on Tuesday night.
Officers were called to a property in the town over welfare concerns about 10.30pm.
Police say the man was found wandering along the Mid Western Highway nearby a short time later.
Police attempted to assist the man and provide medical treatment. Paramedics attended and treated the man and he was taken to Cowra Hospital.
However, he later died.
A critical incident investigation has been launched by NSW Police.
The investigation will be subject to an independent review, and a report will be prepared for the coroner.
Support is available for those who may be distressed.
Phone Lifeline 13 11 14; Mensline 1300 789 978; Kids' Helpline 1800 551 800; beyondblue 1300 224 636; 1800-RESPECT 1800 737 732.
