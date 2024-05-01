Check out the action at the blind cricket challenge at Learmonth Park

ON April 23, Bathurst hosted the city's first ever Blind Cricket Community Challenge in conjunction with Social Futures and Blind Sports NSW.
Everyone was invited - and strongly encouraged - to head to Learmonth Park and get involved in the inclusive community event.
The day began with a free come-and-try session, which encouraged people with and without a vision impairment to have a hit.
Those who didn't have a vision impairment were given special glasses to simulate what it would be like if they did.
Following a free community barbecue lunch, the Social Futures staff cricket team took on the Bathurst community leaders team.
Not only will the event create awareness and promote inclusion, but it was a fun community day for all who got involved.
Former captain of the NSW Blind Cricket Team Scott Jones ran the event, and said it's a great example of how inclusive sport is.
Western Advocate photographer James Arrow attended the event and took some photos of everyone having a great time.
