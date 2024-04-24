Time to rug up, Bathurst is bracing for its coldest day in six months

IT'S time to rug up, because a cold front is making its way over Bathurst that will be bring some frosty conditions.
On Friday, April 26, Weatherzone is forecasting a minimum overnight temperature of just one degree, following a high of 19 throughout the day.
That predicted forecast, if it eventuates, will be the lowest temperature of 2024, beating the record of 2.5 degrees which was set earlier in the month back on April 10.
In fact Bathurst hasn't had such a low overnight minimum since October, when the mercury dropped down to 1.2 on the 26th of that month.
Weatherzone meteorologist Aline Ribeilo said the drop in temperature comes as a cold front makes its way over the Central West region.
"We have a cold front and a cool air mass, combined with clear skies, the temperatures can drop quickly overnight," she said.
"So it's common at this time of the year for this to happen."
This low temperature on Friday will come after a predicted low of three on Thursday, April 25, and a low of two degrees a day later on Saturday, April 26.
After minimums will be slightly warmer in the days to come, with a low of five degrees forecast on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.
A high of 19 is forecast on Friday, followed by 21, 22 and 23 on Saturday, Sunday and Monday respectively.
