Hagney Aquamation is providing peace of mind while preserving your pets

FOR many people, grieving the loss of a pet can be as painful as grieving the loss of a loved one. That's why Chris and Rebecca Hagney decided to start Hagney Aquamation.
The new business is focused on providing the utmost love and care for man's best friend after their death.
With the use of water technology, the bodies of animals are decomposed, and their remains are then returned to the owners.
And, according to Mrs Hagney, the process is more environmentally friendly than cremation, and is also a more peaceful alternative.
"It's done through a process called alkaline hydrolysis," she said.
"So, the deceased animal is placed into and alkaline bath, which is a sort of tank that circulates the water, at a certain temperature, and then it takes about eight hours and that water and the alkaline slowly decomposes the body.
"At the end of the process you're just left with bone, that bone is then taken out and dried, and then it's put through a cremulator and that's the ash that you get back."
It is essentially the same process as cremation, however instead of fire to decompose the remains, water is used.
"I think with fire cremations, people just assume that it's ash, so when you say that it's done with water people question whether you get water back," Mrs Hagney said.
"But the end product is all the same, it's just the process that's different."
This is all done from the Hagney's home on the outskirts of Bathurst.
The entire process is completed locally.
And there is no animal too big, too small, or too 'unusual' for Hagney Aquamation.
"So far we've done a rat, a rabbit, a bird, cats, dogs, and I think the biggest dog we've done was an 80 kilogram maremma," Mrs Hagney said.
After working at the Stewart Street Veterinary Hospital for several years, Mrs Hagney developed a love for animals.
This love is what led her to starting the business, and she now has a means to care for animals, even in their death.
And having already developed relationships with clients through the vet clinic, Mrs Hagney said that she knows first hand what people go through when they lose a pet.
"I see what people go through when they have to put an animal to sleep," she said.
"Gone are the days where they're pets, they're definitely part of the family, and as hard as the decision is when you get to the end of life, we just want to make it that little bit easier."
So, having the option for their animals to be cared for locally, and by a familiar face is something that Mrs Hagney believes brings an immense level of comfort for pet owners.
"A lot of the animals we have done so far, I know, and have known for years," she said.
"But I think it is nice that I know them, and I talk to them a lot so just being able to give people back that peace of mind that they're taken care of."
Hagney Aquamation also provides a range of additional services. These include framed paw prints of your treasured friends, fur clippings, and a variety of urns of different styles and different styles to suit the personality of your pet.
To find the full range of services provided, Mrs Hagney said she would recommend that people visit the website or the Facebook page.
