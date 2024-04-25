Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

'Spirits are pretty high': CSU relish challenge of first-game trip to face Gorillas

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated April 25 2024 - 5:22pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IT'S been an off-season that's generated plenty of buzz but can the energy at training from the CSU Mitchell rugby squad be converted into an opening game win?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.