'Spirits are pretty high': CSU relish challenge of first-game trip to face Gorillas

IT'S been an off-season that's generated plenty of buzz but can the energy at training from the CSU Mitchell rugby squad be converted into an opening game win?
The ride through the New Holland Cup has been a bumpy one for the university club ever since their 2019 premiership and they're on a mission to get back towards that high point in 2024.
CSU will travel to face a Narromine Gorillas team hoping to bounce back from a 36-12 loss to the Mudgee Wombats in round one.
The uni side need only a single win to equal their win tally from last season but they'll hoping for a lot more than that by the time finals come around.
One of the returning faces getting involved at the club is third-year player Chris Woodfield.
Woodfield returned to campus just over a month to go and said that it's clear to see that a positive atmosphere has developed across the course of the off-season.
"I heard we were getting great numbers at training and spirits were pretty high, in comparison to last season.
"Jim [Connors] and Chambo [Sam Chamberlain, co-coaches] have brought good energy to the team and have some new ideas and systems they've brought to training.
"When I got there I definitely felt that it was a great environment to be a part of."
CSU are in action for the first time this season after a round one bye.
The Mustards don't have the easiest of trips ahead of them for their first match.
"It should be a good game. They played well against Mudgee, who are never easy to play at home," Woodfield said.
"Going to Narromine, at their home, should be a really tough game. We're all looking forward to the challenge though."
What won't be seen when just looking at the numbers from CSU's tough 2023 campaign is the large number of injuries that racked up over the course of the season.
That not only put a strain on the first grade side but crippled an already struggled second grade outfit, who were pushing up their players into the top team every week.
Second grade fared even worse than their first grade club mates last year - failing to record a single win.
Woodfield said it's been great to see two well-populated squads raring to go this Saturday.
"We've got pretty high hopes for both first and second grade that we can be competitive throughout the year," he said.
"We've got a range of returning boys and newcomers to the team. It's really great to see a lot of numbers for second in particular, so we should have good depth.
"Hopefully we can turn things around."
Meanwhile, the CSU Custards women's side are still on the hunt for their first North Cup win of the season when they travel to take on the Wellington Redbacks.
CSU fought well in a tough 26-17 loss at home to the Yeoval Eagles in their opening match and went down by the exact same scoreline last week to the Molong Magpies.
CSU MITCHELL RUGBY: 1 Joe Fajloun, 2 Justin Enright, 3 Ben Chapman, 4 Thomas MacAusland, 5 William Mackie, 6 Adam Conroy, 7 Reginald Townsend, 8 Christopher Woodfield, 9 Joseph Cant, 10 Oliver Hamilton, 11 Issac Forrest, 12 Fale Fatu, 13 Darnell Polesan, 14 Patrick Clarke, 15 Jordan Hancock, 16 Lee Nevins, 17 Corey Hedges, 18 Riley Seaman
