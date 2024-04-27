Join Hannah for the weekly program that will make you happy | Tuned In

HANNAH'S Good Time Music is being welcomed back to the airwaves by 2MCE after the team took a short break.
Each Friday from 1pm to 2pm, you'll hear one of the most joyful radio programs on air at the station.
Hannah Meyers loves music and had long dreamed about being a radio star. And now she has been living her dream for five years on 2MCE.
Hannah's Good Time Music started in 2018 after Hannah's brother Joshua, who was studying at Charles Sturt University at the time, suggested Hannah and her parents get in touch with 2MCE community radio.
Then-station manager, Michelle O'Connor, offered Hannah her own show on Friday afternoons.
Each week, Hannah and her team present a range of feel-good, singalong songs.
They start planning the show the Tuesday prior, often selecting a theme to base songs around. This has included music award winners, Australian music, or music from the 90s.
If you're a regular listener to the show, you'll recognise some of Hannah's favourite tracks, including Roar by Katy Perry, Sweet Caroline by Neil Diamond and Ring Of Fire by Johnny Cash.
When in the studio, Hannah and her team sing along to just about every song that is played.
Liam Veigel has been part of the Hannah's Good Time Music team for three years and is a key support for the program, including operating the studio panel.
Hannah is also supported behind the scenes by her parents Lee and Wayne and her brother Joshua.
The team have lots of exciting things planned this year, including an outside broadcast to celebrate five years of broadcasting, new segments and some special guests.
Tune in on 92.3FM in Bathurst, 94.7FM in Orange or stream via the Community Radio Plus app.
