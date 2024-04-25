Western Advocate
Sun on the forecast for next farmers' market at showground

April 25 2024 - 10:56am
Isla, Dan and India Weller at the Bathurst Farmers' Market in March. Picture by Phil Blatch
GREENTREES Gourmet Preserves and The Bearded Hound dog treat company will be two of the stallholders when the Bathurst Farmers' Market is held this weekend.

