Sun on the forecast for next farmers' market at showground

GREENTREES Gourmet Preserves and The Bearded Hound dog treat company will be two of the stallholders when the Bathurst Farmers' Market is held this weekend.
The weather is looking good for the popular market at the Bathurst Showground, which is held on the fourth Saturday of each month.
The forecast is for a low of two degrees, a top of 20 degrees and sun after a foggy start.
Market organisers say the Bathurst Leo Club (the Lions' youth division) will be offering free Mother's Day crafts at a booth at the farmers' market ahead of the special day next month.
The Bathurst Farmers' Market will be held this Saturday, April 27 from 8am to noon.
Entry is by gold coin donation.
