It's Towney time: New Saints' signing sets his sights on a big derby game

THE upcoming Peter McDonald Premiership Bathurst derby will be a battle between two new-look back lines and new St Pat's recruit Ray Towney wants to show that the one in blue and white is superior.
Pat's made a double signing from the Forbes Magpies this year by securing the signatures of Mitch Andrews and Towney, with the former stealing most of the headlines.
But Towney will be out to show that he too can become a major talking point of the Saints' backs.
The former junior Western Rams representative wants to be an impact player on the wing in a group that features the likes of Andrews and Jackson Brien.
He's enjoyed his time with the team in the pre-season and is hopeful that the great build up can translate into a round one derby success.
"The club have been really welcoming over here. I've been enjoying it a lot," he said.
"I think everyone's mixing really well. It's a great club to be a part of.
"We're all keen for the weekend. We want to get things going."
Towney began his league career with the Condobolin Rams in under 12s before boarding at Red Bend College, where he played school rugby, and then progressed into the Magpies seniors.
The link up with St Pat's in the off-season came through a work connection.
"I knew Kurt Hancock, the under 18s coach, who works for Boys To The Bush and I worked for them over in Forbes. He knew I was moving over here and he asked me to come over and have a crack with the club," he said.
"It was a pretty easy decision to come over to the club when I knew people here already."
Towney and the Saints take on a Panthers team who already have a win under their belt, a 44-22 result against Lithgow Workies in the NRL match curtain raiser.
Pat's have showed promise in the run towards round one after they made it through to the final of the pre-season knockout tournament.
It's been an encouraging build up for new Saints coach Chris Osborne, who has taken over coaching duties from Zac Merritt for 2024.
Osborne spoke highly of Towney's potential when his signing was confirmed last year.
"I've had a few different coaches over the years and I think really easy to get along with him," Towney said.
"He's really welcoming and great to talk to."
Pat's have named a full strength squad for the opening round, with the exception of half Noah Griffiths who is absent this weekend.
Tim Holman will line up alongside Cooper Neilsen in the halves.
Second row duo Caleb Wardman and Haze Reweti have passed fit for the derby following injury concerns over the past couple of weeks.
Kick-off in first grade at Carrington Park will be 2pm.
ST PAT'S: 1 Mitch Andrews, 2 Ray Towney, 3 Jackson Brien, 4 Matt Beattie, 5 Call Naden, 6 Tim Holman, 7 Cooper Neilsen, 8 Nic Booth, 9 Jack O'Neill, 10 Luke Single, 11 Caleb Wardman, 12 Haze Reweti, 13 Aaron Mawhinney, 14 TBA, 15 Josh Hanrahan, 16 Josh Belfanti, 17 Jack Anlezark
