Not guilty plea from man who is alleged to have incited a woman to sexually touch him

A MAN who is alleged to have encouraged a woman to sexually touch him without her consent in Bathurst has faced court.
Christopher Barber, 51, of Kanwal, officially entered pleas of not guilty to two charges before Bathurst Local Court on April 24, 2024 as he beamed in via audio-visual link (AVL) from prison.
He is facing charges of detaining a person with the intent to take advantage and inciting another to sexually touch him without consent.
Police documents before the court said Barber is alleged to have detained a woman in Bathurst on April 4, 2023 and, on the same occasion, incited her to sexually touch him.
Three other charges - two counts of drug possession and filming a person in a private act without their consent - will be taken into account during his proceedings.
Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) solicitor Jimil Amiri informed the court the matter was ready to proceed to trial, with Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor Georgia Lundie entering the not guilty pleas on behalf of her client.
The matter was then committed for trial in Orange District Court, with a mention date listed for June 7.
Barber, who remains behind bars, is due to appear by AVL to the proceedings.
