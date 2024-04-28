Western Advocate
Our History

Lightning strike aftermath was made clear on the footpath | Yesterday, Today

By Alan McRae
April 28 2024 - 4:00pm
The grand two-storey "Ithica" was built in the final years of the 19th century.
THIS week's historic image shows the dirt road on the corner of Bentinck and Rocket streets where this superb home, "Ithica", was built in 1897, the same year that Edward Augustine Donnelly was killed by lightning near the spot in April. The two-storey home was a wedding gift for Dorothea Gillkrest from her mother. The edifice was designed by well-known Bathurst architect John Job Copeman. This week's article is a continuation of last week's article about the death of Edward Augustine Donnelly.

Meanwhile, Mrs Blackstone had run into the street and raised an alarm and Messrs. Wright, Keeley and Gorman, residents of the near neighbourhood, were speedily on the spot, as was Mr G. Wiburd, who was out on his bicycle.

