Inmate pleads guilty to making death threats over jail calls: 'I'll get him'

AN INMATE has pleaded guilty to a string of charges after he made over a thousand calls from a prison phone that were littered with death threats and promises of violence.
Brock Rosenberg, 25, appeared by audio-visual link (AVL) from behind bars to Bathurst Local Court on April 24, 2024 to formally plead guilty to six charges of intimidation.
The court heard two counts of contravening an Apprehended Violence Order (AVO) will also be taken into account during his sentencing.
Documents tendered to the court state that between November 28, 2022 and February 15, 2023 the Bathurst man called the victim 409 times, putting him in breach of an AVO.
On November 30, 2022 while in jail for unrelated matters at Bathurst Correctional Centre, Rosenberg called the victim, threatening to kill a man upon his release.
"I promise ya that motherf---ers life and I'll put him [sic] I'll bury him on his mother's front f---ing lawn," Rosenberg said.
Then while discussing money over a phone call on December 2 around 7.30pm, he said "the day I get out of here I'm going to punch the living f--k out of you".
Later that night, he said he would "cave" a woman's head and "skull drag" the victim too.
During phone calls he made to the victim on December 9 and 10, Rosenberg demanded to know why the victim took so long to answer and later threatened to kill them over a piercing.
On December 16 around 5pm, Rosenberg called the victim again to ask who they had been talking to on Snapchat, threatening to kill them if they had spoken to a specific individual.
"I shouldn't say shit like that I can get charged for intimidation and shit ... they listen to our phone calls," Rosenberg said.
"Never let the phone hang up on me again ... I'll wipe you from this planet."
Two days later when the victim was driving home, Rosenberg said he would "chop [their] head off" and "stab [them] straight in the throat".
Then he said he was only joking.
After making further threats during a call on December 19, Rosenberg called the victim again on December 20 at 11.10am.
"Keep f---ing me around c--t I'm telling ya I'm gonna stab some c--t and it's gonna be on you. You're gonna be the f---ing reason I don't come home," Rosenberg said.
"And when [person] comes to jail I'll get him in every f---ing yard he steps foot on here, I promise ya."
The pair didn't speak until January 3, 2023, and again on January 5 and 6, when, during a call, he said he would "bash anyone they put in with him".
"...I'll go stab some motherf---er and put myself in segro c--t."
They spoke once more on January 19 before Corrective Services blocked Rosenberg from calling the victim on April 12.
Prison officers then discovered he had been calling a relative and getting them to set up a three-way call with the victim.
On May 18, he called his relative again who transferred him to the victim.
Rosenberg was heard talking about the AVO that listed the victim as a person in need of protection.
Then on May 24, Rosenberg added a new number to his contact list which was controlled by the victim under a fake name.
"We just got to be careful...," Rosenberg said, as they communicated in code.
From that date until August 15, he called the victim 704 times.
ROSENBERG beamed into the courtroom dressed in prison green with a shoulder-length mullet as his solicitor Evan Dowd, who acted as an agent, confirmed the guilty pleas.
DPP solicitor Jimil Amiri tendered documents to the court as Rosenberg was given a date at Bathurst District Court for May 3.
Rosenberg did not apply for bail and will remain behind bars in the meantime.
He will appear by AVL on the next occasion.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.