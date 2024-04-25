Fletchlo delivers Bathurst's Gayna Williams a third Soldier's Saddle

THEY say good things come in threes and that saying rings true for Bathurst trainer Gayna Williams after Fletchlo gave her another victory in the Bathurst RSL Club Soldier's Saddle (1,400 metres).
Fletchlo ($2.80, Mikayla Weir) was smashed into favouritism in the minutes leading up to the feature ANZAC Day race on Thursday and the four-year-old gelding rewarded the punters' faith.
It marks Williams' third saddle victory following her prior successes with Knickerbocker Kid (1999) and Colour City (2009).
Fletchlo looked like the winner at the turn when Weir worked the horse wide around the field and surged towards the front with 200m to go.
However, Brogans Creek ($16, Nick Heywood) fought hard along the inside and it took a gutsy run from the favourite to see off his less fancied rival.
The other Bathurst-trained hope in the race, Dean Mirfin's De Forerunner ($4.40, Ashley Morgan), made a late charge down the centre of the track to finish a further length away in third.
"We've our eye on this race for a while now," Williams said.
"It's always wonderful to win this race. We love it."
Fletchlo and Brogans Creek peeled out widest on the home bend and quickly made their way past the tiring leading pair of Xeiby and Musical Affair.
Brogans Creek held the lead by around a neck for the majority of the final furlong before Williams' favourite managed to find another gear in the closing strides.
Fletchlo's late burst of energy took him to a winning margin of a head.
"He hasn't quite learned how to put them away yet. He's still green and learning," Williams said.
"We were keen to start him on his home track today rather than a Highway Handicap a week ago. He knows his way around here a little bit, he just has to learn how to put them away.
"That's something that will come to him with a bit more maturity and racing."
Williams said that while it wasn't the easiest of trips for Fletchlo it was a ride that still gave her runner a great chance of winning.
"He's not the sort of horse who's suited to being up on the rail. Mikayla knew she just had to give him that little bit of room to wind him up," she said.
"He's a momentum horse. You just have to let him roll and keep him in the move with an uninterrupted run, which she did."
It's the fourth win in nine starts for the Denman x Intronati gelding.
