Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Townsville recruit could prove to be Panthers' ace up their sleeves

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated April 26 2024 - 3:39pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"It's taken a bit to get used to but I honestly like the cold."

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.