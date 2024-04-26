Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Arrest at airport in Sydney as part of investigation into drugs in Bathurst and surrounds

Updated April 26 2024 - 11:16am, first published 11:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chifley Police District crime manager, Detective Inspector Geoff Kendall, speaks to the media about Strike Force Euroa outside Bathurst Police Station earlier this month.
Chifley Police District crime manager, Detective Inspector Geoff Kendall, speaks to the media about Strike Force Euroa outside Bathurst Police Station earlier this month.

POLICE say a woman has been charged and will appear at Bathurst Local Court in late June as part of an investigation into the supply of prohibited drugs in Bathurst and surrounding areas.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.