I'd like to acknowledge the retired padre's devotion and dedication | Letter

I ATTENDED the 10.30am Anzac Day service at the Carillon.
I was blown away to see so many school children, relatives and friends of ex-servicemen and women.
This year was a sad service as the Bathurst RSL Sub-Branch padre, the Reverend Howard Knowles, has retired.
Padre Knowles has been involved with the sub-branch for more than three decades.
As priest, Howard, along with Joan, has been devoted to the ex-servicemen and women in the district.
Even when Howard went to another parish to relieve as a locum, Howard and Joan continued their ministry of looking after our veterans.
The new padre for the sub-branch is retired Bishop Richard Hurford.
Bishop Hurford gave an excellent speech about Howard.
The gathering gave rousing applause for Howard.
