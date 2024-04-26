It was a reminder of the power of this great country's flag | Letter

I AM writing down my reflections of what so many Australians have witnessed on Anzac Day.
How many thousands of veterans and family members proudly marching, watched by crowds waving our country's flag?
As I write these lines minutes after the concluding words of our Governor-General's speech, I want to express my hopes for our great country and our future.
Our world is constantly under threat by those who would cause division and war and tear down what many, for freedom, have given their lives to protect.
We are certainly a multicultural nation with millions finding acceptance and welcome to embrace our freedom's values.
Politicians, please, one flag, not three.
For our newly appointed Governor-General, please not Invasion Day, Australia Day.
God bless Australia.
