Hidden bag of meth inside sunglasses case unearthed by police

ADMITTING to hiding a bag of meth inside of a sunglasses case has cost a 43-year-old man a criminal conviction.
Timothy Peter Louis of Lions Club Drive, Kelso pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on April 24, 2024 to possessing a prohibited drug.
Police said they were travelling along the Great Western Highway in Kelso just before 1pm on March 8, 2024 when they spotted Louis in the passenger seat of a vehicle driven by another man, court papers said.
The car was stopped by police, who did a search of the vehicle.
Louis showed officers his black backpack, which had a small bag of methamphetamine hidden inside of a sunglasses case.
After admitting it was his, Louis was allowed to leave the location.
The drugs were seized and later found to be .2 grams of meth.
LOUIS was told by Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis to "concentrate on [his] health" after the court heard that he has a number of issues to address with a knee problem taking priority.
He was convicted without further penalty.
