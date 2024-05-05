It was the river that soothed, cooled and occasionally harmed | Yesterday, Today

The Macquarie River has been an integral part of life and recreation for nigh on 200 years.
Its use increased over the hot summer months as locals flocked to the cooling waters and its banks for picnics and to play games under the shade of the many willows that once lined the river.
The Macquarie River augmented the diets of the convicts and other settlers from 1815 in the form of fish, crayfish and water birds.
It also supplied fresh water and was a place to have a swim and wash, though the latter apparently wasn't very frequent with the convicts.
Many children learnt to swim in the Macquarie River.
Surveyor George William Evans named the river after Governor Lachlan Macquarie on his expedition to the Bathurst Plains in November and December 1813.
This impressive river was certainly wider and deeper then than it is today.
Locals soon learned to treat the Macquarie River with respect as they tried to work out what would happen during times of floods.
One flood widely reported was in early October 1844, in which the region was inundated with torrential rain over a three-day period.
Kelso residents scurried to remove their livestock from low-lying areas of the Macquarie.
This happened after a very dry season where the level of the Macquarie had dropped, concentrating the fish, much to the enjoyment of the local children who had been fishing before and after school.
Locals spoke of the river's extraordinarily high flood levels for years.
The first bridge was constructed over the river by 1855, much to the joy of Bathurst and Kelso residents.
The timber bridge was constructed by William Downey and, as the supervisor, he more than likely allowed his workmen to take a dip in the river and cool off with a swim.
The impressive structure was officially opened in January 1856, after taking 12 months to complete, and a large crowd attended to witness the occasion.
In the early 1880s, several local citizens suggested that the Macquarie River should again have its own swimming area.
One such local was Dr Spencer, who, in 1883, made several attempts with the Bathurst Municipal Council to obtain actual swimming baths.
By the following year, the council had drawn up a set of plans that were tabled at a council meeting.
Dr Spencer was the mayor and he moved a resolution that baths be constructed on the corner of Howick and Bentinck streets.
The resolution was seconded by Dr Cortis, but the idea was defeated.
An incident took place in 1830 that involved a 25-year-old English-born convict, Ralph Entwistle.
He gathered a group of 80 convicts, causing mayhem, with the newspapers calling them the Ribbon Gang.
Entwistle was assigned to John Lipscombe, a squatter in Bathurst, to work his land.
In November 1829, Entwistle and another assigned convict servant were driving one of their master's bullock drays to the wool markets in Sydney.
On the trip home, as it was a hot day, the duo pulled up for a swim in the river.
The convicts were unaware that Governor Ralph Darling, with his party, was sightseeing around Bathurst when he passed the convicts.
Later, the Police Magistrate of Bathurst, Thomas Evernden, apprehended the men and charged them with "causing an affront to the Governor", even though Darling hadn't seen them.
Entwistle and his companion were given 50 lashes as they were publicly flogged.
Entwistle was embittered and afterwards took up bushranging.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.