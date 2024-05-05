Western Advocate
Our History

It was the river that soothed, cooled and occasionally harmed | Yesterday, Today

By Alan McRae
Updated May 5 2024 - 4:10pm, first published 4:00pm
The Macquarie doesn't just run through Bathurst, it runs through the city's history.
THIS is the first of a series about the tragedies in the Macquarie River at Bathurst and the various weirs that were built over the river to facilitate bathing and swimming. Our photo is an early image of the river and part of River Road.

The Macquarie River has been an integral part of life and recreation for nigh on 200 years.

