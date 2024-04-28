Emergency services assessing extensive injuries following dirt bike accident

A BOY believed to be in his teens is currently being airlifted to The Children's Hospital at Westmead following a dirt bike accident on the outskirts of Bathurst.
The boy is in a serious but stable condition after suffering multiple extensive injuries following the incident, which occurred at around midday on Sunday, April 28.
He is expected to arrive at The Children's Hospital by approximately 2:30pm, where he will continue to be treated for his injuries.
NSW Ambulance were called to the property near Raglan at around midday, following reports that a boy had suffered extensive injuries due to a motorcycle incident.
Three Ambulance vehicles were on the scene within minutes, and as of 12:40pm, paramedics were assessing the patient ahead of transportation.
The Western Advocate understands that the Toll Ambulance Helicopter is inbound after being called to transport the patient from the scene.
A spokesperson from NSW Ambulance confirmed that the patient would first be transported via road Ambulance to the Bathurst Airport, ahead of transportation by the The Toll Ambulance Helicopter to a Sydney Hospital.
Several other emergency vehicles were on scene along the Great Western Highway, including a Police Rescue vehicle, and multiple police cars.
