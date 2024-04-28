I'll never Lego: two metre Titanic and more displayed at Bathurst Brick Show

IF YOU can dream it, you can build it. And, after building up a life of Lego, Graham Draper now gets to live out his childhood dream.
And the best part is that he gets to share this dream with people all over the country.
Over the weekend of April 27 and 28, Bathurst was the lucky city to host the Brick Show by Playwell Events.
Attendees at Panthers Bathurst had the opportunity to catch a glimpse of Springfield, Disneyland, Hogwarts, the Millennium Falcon, the Titanic and more, all in the form of Lego constructions.
Mr Draper, event organiser and owner of Playwell Events said he built around 90 percent of the displays himself after taking up Lego building as his full-time gig.
"They've been built over the last six or seven years. Once I build something I never pull it apart, so this is probably about 50 per cent of my collection that I take on the road to shows with me," he said.
"There's everything from pirates, to architecture, to Star Wars. There's something for everybody."
The display was comprised of a range of Lego builds, including ones that can be purchased in sets, and also those that Mr Draper conjured from his own imagination.
Among the creations, the largest on display was that of the Hungarian Opera House.
This consisted of around 40,000 Lego bricks.
The Titanic was another display of a grand scale, which was more than two metres in length and, according to Mr Draper, took several months to complete.
There was also even a robotic Lego set, which could solve a Rubix Cube in just one minute.
And, even though at times Mr Draper joked that constructing the creations made him want to pull his hair out, he said that working with Lego is a dream come true.
"It's a bit of a dream, and I really enjoy it," he said.
"It really honestly is a passion for me. I love it."
He said he especially loves being able to share this passion with his 11-year-old son, and people in regional areas.
"I love it, there's such a wide variety of people that come in," he said.
"People are amazed by what they see. They come in not knowing what to expect ... and then they're blown away."
During these Brick Shows, not only do attendees have the opportunity to catch a glimpse at the phenomenal displays, but they also get to showcase their own imaginations at the building tables.
"The big hit is the play tables, where the kids can just get involved themselves. As you can see that's very popular," Mr Draper said.
"And Lego really caters for a whole range of personalities. Whether you're engineering inclined or mechanically minded, you can do things with Lego.
"But if you're more creative, you can jump on the tables and build stuff, and use your imagination and creativity."
This is what young Lego fan, and attendant at the Bathurst Brick Show Reuben Demaere said was his favourite part about the whole event.
"You can build anything. You don't have to follow the rules, you can just do anything and be free," he said.
"It makes me feel like I don't need to do any jobs and that I can be free."
