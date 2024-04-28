WATCH: Punches thrown and three players sent off as St Pat's win fiery Bathurst derby

YOU just can't beat the passion and intensity of a cross-city rugby league derby.
Sunday's latest Peter McDonald Premiership Bathurst derby was a fiery affair as St Pat's held prevailed 36-24 over Panthers in a game featuring three send offs, a sin bin and no shortage of big hits.
Saints' Mitch Andrews and Ray Towney each scored twice in a great start for the two new signings, but it was a first half fracas that will remain the biggest talking point from the game.
Panthers five eighth Nick Tilburg and Saints lock Aaron Mawhinney were sent off 10 minutes before half-time following a brawl and Panthers halfback Josh Merritt also found himself in the sin bin as part of the incident.
Pat's made the most of the one-man advantage to run out to a 24-6 lead at the break.
The Saints looked like certain winners when they had a 36-12 lead with a little over 20 minutes to go, but were reduced to 11 men when Jacob Anlezark was sent off for a dangerous tackle.
Panthers were able to run in two more tries to get themselves within 12 points.
The Saints held on to not only claim victory in the first grade game but also complete a clean sweep of all four grades.
Andrews had shown glimpses of what he would be able to bring to the Saints' offence during the pre-season knockout.
In the round one derby the Saints got to see the complete package, as he not only scored twice but made several important defensive plays.
The Pat's number one was stoked to come away victorious in his regular season debut with the blue and white.
"She was a game of moments. We came out and started pretty good, really physical, and we were doing the little things right," Andrews said.
"We defended our arses off in that first half to go up 24-6 and for 15 minutes in that half we were scrambling on our own try line. It wasn't pretty defence but we were turning up for each other and that frustrated them a bit.
"It wasn't until we were down to 11 men that they started putting some points on us. If we can be a little bit better discipline-wise and then we can ice games like that one."
The win is an encouraging sign for a Saints side who lost both of their derby games with the Panthers in the 2023 season.
There will be injury and suspension concerns from the match for both sides but, for now, Pat's will be celebrating.
Andrews said it was fun to see his team's style of play reaping early rewards.
"It had everything, that game. It's good to get the win and the bragging rights," he said.
"I think the coach either loves me or hates me. I'm the sort of player that's never going to die wondering. At the end there the boys are saying 'Just hold onto it' and I said 'Bugger this, we're scoring'.
"I threw it to the back rower on the wing and he ended up going to touch there but that's just our style of footy. We're not the biggest side going around so we've got to throw the footy around.
"We used the edges and opened them up a bit there. That's where we got our points, and there's no point in not playing to your strengths."
Saints second rowers Haze Reweti and Caleb Wardman played the full 80 minutes for St Pat's while centre Matt Beattie had a day to remember with the boot, nailing all six of his conversion attempts.
ST PAT'S 36 (Mitch Andrews 2, Ray Towney 2, Call Naden, Matt Beattie tries; Beattie 6 conversions) defeated BATHURST PANTHERS 24 (Kalen Reweti, Jake Betts, Josh Merritt, Haydn Edwards tries; Josh Rivett 4 conversions)
