Saints send message to under 18s rivals with big derby win

ST Pat's have delivered a message to the rest of the Tom Nelson Western Under 18s competition: Watch out for us.
The Saints took down cross-city rivals Bathurst Panthers 50-4 in Sunday's opening round derby at Carrington Park.
The St Pat's backs had a field day, with centre Angus Cafe landing a hat-trick plus five eighth Tyler Murphy and winger Jaydon Crawford each scoring twice.
Saints were also a cut above in the centre of the park where props Regan Stait and Anthony Driver made plenty of metres for the team.
Despite what the score would tell you it was far from a perfect performance from the Saints, as errors and penalties crept into their game during the middle of each half.
Of the 10 tries St Pat's scored, six of them came into the last eight minutes of each half.
It's that fast paced style of football in the run towards half-time and full-time they'll be trying to replicate for the rest of the season.
Pat's captain Stait said the building blocks for a strong season are there for his Saints, and he's confident the execution will improve in the weeks to come.
"It wasn't bad from us. First game of the season is usually going to be scrappy, but in saying that we were probably a bit too scrappy today," he said.
"The boys got it together and played strong. We had from brilliant plays from Jack [Branda] and Tyler in the halves.
"It's great getting the 50, especially against Panthers. It's a good rivalry with them."
Pat's weren't afraid to spread the ball wide on any opportunity they could get.
With better discipline from the team Stait believes the team's backs could be in for a massive year.
"Our edges were fantastic. If they play like that all year, and we control the ball and stop the penalties then we'll be looking alright and we'll be tough to beat," he said.
"We know we've got some tough competition but we'll get there."
ST PAT'S 50 (Angus Cafe 3, Tyler Murphy 2, Jaydon Crawford 2, Caleb Gunning, Anthony Driver, Jack Branda tries; Murphy 4, Stait conversions) defeated BATHURST PANTHERS 4 (Boston Reynolds try)
