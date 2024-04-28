Shocking news as young man dies in West Bathurst following single-car crash

A 25-year-old man has died after the car he was driving crashed into a telegraph pole in West Bathurst.
Emergency services were called to the intersection of Rocket and Larson streets at about 9.50pm on Sunday, April 28, 2024, following reports of the single-vehicle accident.
The man was trapped in the Holden hatchback when emergency services arrived, and was freed by Police Rescue and State Emergency Service teams before paramedics began treating him.
Despite best efforts by NSW paramedics, the 25-year-old died at the scene.
The passenger in the car - a 19-year-old, was also treated at the scene for minor injuries.
The teenager was taken to Bathurst Hospital in a stable condition.
A crime scene has been established and police will continue to investigate the circumstances that led to the car leaving the road and smashing into the telegraph pole.
A report will be prepared for the Coroner.
