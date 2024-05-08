Man stripped of his licence after he got behind the wheel after smoking meth

SMOKING meth then getting behind the wheel of a car has proved to be a costly decision for a 37-year-old man.
Nigel Thomas Morgan of Lorimer Street, Llanarth was convicted in his absence at Bathurst Local Court on April 24, 2024 of driving with drugs in his system.
Court documents state Morgan was behind the wheel of a red Holden Commodore sedan travelling along Bonnor Street, Kelso about 7pm on December 3, 2023 when he was stopped by police.
Morgan was asked for his licence before he failed a roadside drug reading.
He was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
The court heard while Morgan was in custody, he gave a second positive reading for methamphetamine, which was later confirmed by forensic analysis.
Morgan told police he smoked the drug sometime before driving.
MAGISTRATE Elizabeth Ellis read the charge against Morgan aloud in open court before she found the matter proved in his absence.
Morgan was fined $800 and banned from driving for six months.
