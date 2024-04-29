Mungals get first win on board with successful trip to Cargo

THEY were highly competitive in all three of their opening Woodbridge Cup league tag games without tasting success but the CSU Mungals found their well earned breakthrough on attempt number four.
The Mungals toughed out a 18-6 win at Cargo Oval to open their account for 2024.
Bridget Hadley, Hannah Fitzgerald and skipper Lily Bannan crossed for the Mungals' tries.
CSU had lost all their previous games by no more than 14 points and came into the match off a narrow 14-10 loss to Eugowra, which gave the side confidence they could end the drought at Cargo.
Bannan said the win is a big relief for a team who had been knocking on the door of success for weeks on end.
"We finally got there," she said.
"There was definitely a lot of build up and momentum, to say the least. I feel like we've been working harder and harder with every week and we got the reward for that this week."
Cargo had come into the match off back-to-back wins over Eugowra and Molong.
CSU came out the stronger side to get out to a 12-0 lead at the break and from that point on there was very little separating the two teams.
"It was a really good game just to even watch. The other side were quite competitive but we were moving the ball well to our wingers, who have some great speed," Bannan said.
"Our communication was great. We've been working hard on that at training so it's nice to see it pay off.
"There's a combination of returners and freshers at the team this year.
"Having those returners helps us a lot with our direction but the new players have given us a lot of speed. It took a bit to gel at the start but we got there."
Meanwhile, the men's side came away 44-28 winners in yet another high scoring affair for the team.
Ash Magaya continued his excellent start to the season with a hat trick.
Scores were locked at 16-all at half-time before the Mungoes piled on four late tries to run away with the match.
The win takes the men's squad to two wins and two losses from their games so far.
The Mungoes now prepare for a challenging away trip to face the Cowra Magpies this weekend.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.