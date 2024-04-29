Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Mungals get first win on board with successful trip to Cargo

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
April 29 2024 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THEY were highly competitive in all three of their opening Woodbridge Cup league tag games without tasting success but the CSU Mungals found their well earned breakthrough on attempt number four.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.