Get that brolly out, it looks like it's going to be a wet week

AFTER a freezing few mornings to start the day last week, it looks like Bathurst is bracing for a wet week ahead.
The mercury dropped to a freezing -0.2 on Friday, the coldest Bathurst in almost six months.
But it doesn't look like there'll be any frosty mornings in the next week, with a possibility of up to almost 40 millimetres in the six days up to Sunday, May 5.
On Tuesday, April 30, the Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting showers for the Bathurst district, which has a 90 per cent chance of coming to fruition.
All up, possible rainfall could be up to nine millimetres.
Mostly sunny conditions will follow on Wednesday and Thursday, but showers have been forecast on Friday, with an 80 per cent chance of up to 6mm.
Showers will continue across Saturday and Sunday too, with up to 20mm and 4mm forecasted on both days of the weekend respectively.
