Lots of big smiles at the tree planting day, did we photograph you?

LOCALS made the most of the sunny morning on April 28, 2024, venturing outside to be part of the community tree planting day.
Bathurst Regional Council holds tree planting days once a month to help preserve the local environment.
And local residents are always happy to head down and lend a hand, planting native plants for flying-fox habitat along the banks of the Macquarie Wambuul River.
Hundreds of native trees, shrubs and grasses are all planted which helps with maintaining and aiding the natural environment to flourish.
Everyone got their hands dirty, planting the trees and shrubs and finishing off the process with some mulch.
After all the hard work was done, council hosted a free barbecue lunch for everyone who helped replenish the natives, downstream of the Wastewater Treatment Plant near the Evans Bridge.
The tree planting days have been running for more than 15 years, resulting in around 90,000 trees, shrubs and grasses being added the to natural environment.
Western Advocate photographer James Arrow attended the morning and grabbed some photos of everyone doing their bit to help the environment.
