Bathurst paddlers match it with some of the best in national titles

A NUMBER of Bathurstians have matched with the nation's best the Australian Dragon Boat Championships earlier this month.
Held in Armadale - a south-east suburb of Perth - Deb Clarke, Graeme Housler and Caitlin Waldron were part of the NSW state team Western Division competing in the state versus state events, competing alongside other paddlers from across the Central West.
The Bathurst paddlers competed in the 500 metres mixed, open and women's, as well as the 1000 metres open and women, finishing fourth overall.
The club junior paddlers Haidyn Waldron, Lucy Downey and Jacob Waldron paddled in the Sydney Zodiac Team (under 24 years) and were successful in winning medals in several events.
It was an expensive trip to get over there, but a donation from the Bathurst Masonic Club meant the three were able to make the trip to Perth for the championships.
Several Bathurst paddlers also participated in the annual Four Bridges Marathon in Hobart last month. Combining with other Central West paddlers
The crew did the 40 kilometres down the waterways of Tasmania, with several other crews from around Australia.
Unfortunately, the club has been unable to paddle at Chifley Dam for several weeks due to the dam being closed.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.