Famous ex-students from Bathurst high schools: St Stanislaus' College

At the Western Advocate, we're looking back at some iconic and famous ex-students from Bathurst high schools.
We'll be looking at graduates from Bathurst High, Kelso High, St Stanislaus' College, MacKillop College, All Saints' College and The Scots School and picking out four or five students from each.
These lists aren't comprehensive but a small selection of ex-students. Do you think there's an ex-student worth mentioning? Email bradley.jurd@westernadvocate.com.au.
From Hi-5 to playing a leading role on Broadway, Ainsley Melham's rise after graduating from St Stanislaus' College has been one high after another.
After finishing up at Stannies in 2009, Melham headed to the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts, which he graduated from in 2012.
In January 2013, he joined children's musical Hi-5, after successfully auditioning in late 2012.
He then starred as Sonny Malone in Xanadu in 2016, before he was cast as the title role in Disney Theatrical Company's production of Aladdin in Sydney.
He departed the Australian cast in 2018, Melham would star in the Broadway production of the same show.
Melham has gone on to star in various productions in Broadway and Australia.
From the fields of Bathurst, to the mountains of France.
St Stanislaus' College graduate Mark Renshaw was a regular on the Tour de France from 2008 to 2018, before calling a time of his professional cycling career in 2019.
His most notable career wins were a general classification success at the 2011 Tour of Qatar and the one-day race Clasica de Almerica, Spain, in 2013.
From 2009 to 2011 and from 2014 to his professional retirement, Renshaw was known as the main lead-out man for fellow sprinter Mark Cavendish.
After 16 years as a member of the road peloton, the eighth stage of the 2019 Tour of Britain marked the last time Renshaw pinned on a world tour race number.
Renshaw now lives in Bathurst, running the Renshaw Pedal Project business on Durham Street.
After graduating from St Stanislaus' College, Marty Roebuck would become a rugby union international, winning the 1991 Rugby World Cup with the Wallabies.
His 23rd and final Test match was against France in 1993, with Roebuck scoring all but one try in the 24-3 win.
But during those days, rugby union was a strictly amateur sport and played the sport in his spare time, alongside his career of a physiotherapist.
Since 2015, Roebuck had graduated as a medical doctor from the Notre Dame University in Sydney.
Roebuck is currently a general practitioner for Ochre Health.
Named the 2001 Young Australia of the Year, James Fitzpatrick did his schooling at Stanislaus' College, before moving into a career in paediatrics.
He is currently a paediatric advanced trainee with the Royal Australasian College of Physicians, and a PhD candidate within the Discipline of Paediatrics and Child Health, at the University of Sydney Medical School.
He is a research fellow at the Telethon Institute for Child Health Research, an honorary fellow at The George Institute for Global Health and was the medical education fellow in the Discipline of Paediatrics and Child Health at Westmead Children's Hospital since 2010.
Since 2010 his research focus has been the prevalence of fetal alcohol spectrum disorders (FASD) in the remote Fitzroy Valley communities of the Kimberley region of Western Australia.
He received the Stannies Senior of the Year in 1991.
