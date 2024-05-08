Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Police find weed hidden under bonnet of a car, man denies knowing about it

By Court Reporter
Updated May 8 2024 - 2:44pm, first published 2:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A MAN who was caught with drugs hidden under the bonnet of a car along with a bundle of plastic bags and a set of scales has been dealt with by a court.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.