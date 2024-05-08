Police find weed hidden under bonnet of a car, man denies knowing about it

A MAN who was caught with drugs hidden under the bonnet of a car along with a bundle of plastic bags and a set of scales has been dealt with by a court.
Tommy-Lee Vukotic, 21, of Rankin Street, Bathurst was convicted in his absence at Bathurst Local Court on April 24, 2024 of possessing a prohibited drug.
Police said they were parking along Bant Street in Bathurst about 5.30pm on March 7, 2024 when they took notice of a white Volkswagen Golf Mk5, court papers say.
The car was stopped by police at the intersection of Lambert and Havannah streets.
Vukotic and his passengers were spotted by police, and because they had "recent and reliable" intelligence for drugs, they were searched.
The court heard in the footwell of the car, police found one gram of what Vukotic said was "yandi" - also known as cannabis - inside of a black Nike Air Max bumbag.
There were also a number of clear plastic bags along with a small set of scales.
Police then found 29.96 grams of cannabis wrapped inside a black garbage bag tucked into a rubber glove hidden under the bonnet of the car near the air filter.
Vukotic denied knowing anything about the drug.
MAGISTRATE Elizabeth Ellis read the charge against Vukotic aloud in open court before she found the matter proved in his absence.
"Given the amount" of drugs, he was convicted and fined $2000.
