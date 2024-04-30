Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Photos

'They pushed us all the way': Giants work hard for round one win

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
April 30 2024 - 12:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BATHURST Giants have claimed their first win as a defending champion AFL Central West senior men's team, and they certainly had to work for it.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.