'They pushed us all the way': Giants work hard for round one win

BATHURST Giants have claimed their first win as a defending champion AFL Central West senior men's team, and they certainly had to work for it.
Giants were presented a tricky away trip to take on the Dubbo Demons in the opening round of the 2024 competition and kept the hosts at bay in a 14-12-96 to 9-7-61 victory.
Ten different Giants players kicked goals in a strong team performance up front.
Giants held a solid, but not insurmountable, 24-point lead at the main break and knew they'd have to up their game to return home as winners.
The team's fitness came to the fore over the back half as they outscored a gallant Demons side seven goals to five across the final two quarters.
Giants skipper Bailey Brien said it was nice to see the team respond when Dubbo threw down the challenge.
"It's good to get the win but it was definitely scrappy from us," he said.
"They pushed us all the way and we knew that we couldn't expect to just walk up there and win. We'd have to fight for it and they definitely took it to us.
"It was close for three quarters and then our fitness and legs took over in the fourth where we were able to run away with it a bit."
With a number of key players departing the Giants it led to some shuffling in positions.
Brien said several team members looked completely at home after stepping up into new roles.
"We lost a lot of our key blokes from last year so we've needed to find some guys to do some extra jobs for us," he said.
"We're looking a little bit younger this year, with some guys filling key roles that they haven't done in the past.
"There were a lot of guys that stepped up on the weekend, including Will Sloan in the back line and Fred Gunning in our ruck as well. He was big for us.
"I think a great part of our squad is that there's a lot of guys in the team who can play multiple positions. It's just about finding the right mix on the ground."
It's a positive way for the Giants to build up towards the first Bathurst derby of the season this weekend at George Park 1.
Giants will be aiming for their sixth straight victory over their rivals.
"It'll be great to come back home and play on our home ground. Everyone gets up for the derby," Brien said.
"It'll be a huge weekend for us. It does feel a little different this time around ... and we know that Bushies will come out harder after that last game of last season.
"We need to be ready to weather that storm."
The outcome wasn't as great for an understrength women's team on Saturday.
In the grand final rematch with the Demons the Bathurst women were able to go toe-to-toe with their opponents in the opening half before the hosts ran away with the game.
Demons eventually ran out 12-9-81 to 4-6-30 winners after holding just an 11-point advantage at half-time.
Molly Mayall, who won the 2023 grand final for Dubbo with her late goal, kicked six majors in the win.
Kristen Coady was also a contributor with three goals of her own.
Meanwhile, the Giants' tier two men's side got off to a winning start in a 9-5-59 to 5-15-45 result.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.