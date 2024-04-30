Bushrangers claim opening round sweep on Zac Baker Memorial day

ANOTHER season, another Bushrangers game with Tim Hunter at the top of the score sheet.
The experienced Bathurst Bushrangers campaigner led the way with four goals for his side in their AFL Central West senior men's tier one win over the Orange Tigers at George Park 2 on Saturday.
Bushrangers were never troubled on their way to a 19-15-129 to 1-15-21 victory at home.
It was a well-rounded performance from the Bushrangers, with nine players other than Hunter finding at least one goal for the winning side.
Hunter was quick to applaud the work of the team's back line in ensuring just one of Orange's 16 scoring efforts was a goal.
"We were really happy with our effort. Orange were really competitive too, it was just some inaccurate kicking from them that didn't make it as close as it probably was," he said.
"To our back line's credit we've got a solid group there and they were able to put a lot of pressure on."
Bushrangers have managed to retain the bulk of their core group who have led the team into the grand finals for much of the past decade - and beyond.
Hunter said that the big efforts from the new and younger additions to the team bode well for the rest of the year.
"I thought everyone came together really well. Like every team in the comp you lose a couple and gain a couple. We've got Charlie Flude back and he didn't miss a beat. He'd been away at uni," he said.
"Tyson Gentle played his first game for us too. He copped a bit of an early knock but we're happy having him on board.
"We had a couple of young blokes step up too. Tommy Nakad played a couple of games last year but he had a really awesome game, so did Harry Knight on the half forward flank. Those are two big positives.
"I thought AJ [Andrew James] had another ripper to start the season, as you'd expect, and Matty [Archer] as well, but I think it's so good to see some of these young blokes earning their spot."
Saturday's first round fixture was also Zac Baker Memorial day, celebrating the life of the Bushrangers clubman who lost his life almost eight years ago.
Bushrangers senior men's tier two skipper Pat Fisher claimed the Zac Baker Medal following the team's 8-9-57 to 2-10-22 win over the Tigers.
The Bushrangers women's side got the day off to a winning start when they toughed out a 2-7-19 to 1-5-11 victory.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.