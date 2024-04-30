Three-day hunt for alleged stabber comes to an end with early morning raid

A man allegedly involved in a stabbing at a shopping centre in Orange will front court charged with a string of offences.
Police swooped on a home on Matthews Avenue in the early hours of Tuesday morning, bringing an end to a three-day manhunt following an alleged stabbing in Orange over the weekend.
The 35-year-old man will face Orange court on Tuesday, April 30.
His appearance in court comes just hours after police attended a home in Matthews Avenue at 2.15am on Tuesday morning. They arrested the alleged offender shortly after.
He was taken to Orange Police Station and charged with armed robbery causing wounding/grievous bodily harm, and breach of bail.
He was refused bail.
The alleged stabbing took place on Saturday afternoon at the Alpine Shopping Centre in Orange.
Emergency services were called to the shops around 2.30pm on Saturday on April 27 following reports of an assault on Dalton Street.
On arrival, officers attached to Orange police located a 33-year-old man suffering from stab wounds to his chest.
Police were told that the man had a physical altercation with two other men before he was allegedly stabbed.
NSW Police believe all three men are known to each other.
The victim was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to Orange Hospital in a stable condition.
A crime scene was established and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident commenced before the alleged offender was located three days later.
As inquiries continue, police are appealing for anyone with information about this incident or has dashcam or CCTV from Dalton and McLachlan Street to contact Orange Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
