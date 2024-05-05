Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

How this renovation at Cousins Park will make all the difference

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated May 5 2024 - 1:06pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A SIGNIFICANT upgrade to a Bathurst shelter will provide better access for the local community.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.