How this renovation at Cousins Park will make all the difference

A SIGNIFICANT upgrade to a Bathurst shelter will provide better access for the local community.
A shade shelter at Cousins Park, near the Denison Bridge and Macquarie United, has been renovated, while seating has been installed.
A concrete path has also been laid, which will provide better access for patrons.
The NSW Government provided $25,000 to project under the Community Building Partnership, with Bathurst Regional Council matching the government's contribution.
Bathurst MP Paul Toole said the upgrade to the shelter is a big win for local patrons.
"This is an ideal precinct," he said.
"We see many people going for a work around the river. This provides an opportunity for people to be able to stop to be able to have a rest.
"A foot path has been designed to go from the main path to the shelter. It has picnic tables, with concrete flooring, and it's quite accessible to the fitness equipment next by.
"This will make it more accessible for the community."
Project works included:
