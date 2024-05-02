One of Bathurst's multi-talented stars makes her return to rugby field

ONE of the Westfund Ferguson Cup's most dangerous packs just got even better.
Haylee Lepaio has made her return to rugby union, with the mother of two linking back up with the Bathurst Bulldogs after previously playing for the club in 2019.
Lepaio was looking for a sporting avenue to pursue following the birth of her kids Reed (3) and Alby (11 months), and the Bulldogs were the ideal environment.
So who approached who about playing?
"I'd say [Bulldogs coach] Matt Waterford planted the seed and said it would be good to have a couple of extra players. It was a pretty easy decision knowing some of the girls who are still around in the team," Lepaio said.
"I have a couple of kids now and I was trying to get back into something for myself.
"It's also the 150th year for the club and I thought that the off field stuff would be fun to be a part of."
Much has changed in the years since Lepaio last lined up for the Bulldogs.
Some things remain the same - like Bulldogs being a force in the competition - but the Kangaroos have asserted themselves as the team to beat thanks to their premiership wins in 2022 and 2023.
On top of that there's a whole new ruleset to get used to.
"It's my first time playing 15s. Last time I played it was 10s, so it's a bit of a change, and I'm still adjusting a bit to the rules of rugby," she said.
"It's just been really nice to get out there and have a bit of a run around."
Bulldogs are two from two to start the new season.
Their wins over Orange Emus and Forbes Platypi were convincing but Lepaio said they had to remain focused at all times.
"They were competitive games. I think we're very lucky to have a core group of players who have experience under their belts," she said.
"We've also come some new girls who have come across from other sports. We're sitting alright for now but this weekend will be a big test."
Lepaio has been one of Bathurst's most accomplished multi-sport stars in recent times.
She's a former US college and Bathurst Goldminers basketball player, was an AFL Central West title winner and has enjoyed representative honours in rugby league.
Not to mention she's also a premiership winner with the Bulldogs during her previous stint with the team.
Now she has a golden opportunity to add a second Ferguson Cup crown to her name.
The Bulldogs get a great test for whether they're up to that task when they face Dubbo Kangaroos this Saturday in a grand final rematch.
"I haven't played Dubbo for many years and when you look at their team list from the last few weeks they're pretty much unchanged from last year," Lepaio said.
"It's going to be a battle, for sure, but one we're looking forward to."
Dubbo Roos took out last year's decider 15-10 when Danielle Plummer broke the deadlock with a try after the full-time siren.
