Photos | All the smiles from the Bathurst Farmers' Markets

Crowds flocked to the Bathurst Showground on Saturday, April 26, for another edition of the Bathurst Farmers' Markets.
Held on the fourth Saturday of each month from January to November and on the third Saturday of December, the Bathurst Farmers' Markets' aim is to encourage stalls with goods that are grown and produced within the Bathurst and Central West regions.
Entry to the market is always by a gold donation and all proceeds from the markets go towards local projects sponsored by the Lions Club of Bathurst.
The markets are held at the Bathurst Showground, inside the pavilions at the front near the entrance.
Western Advocate photographer Phil Blatch was at the Bathurst Farmers' Markets on the day.
